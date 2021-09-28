Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 54.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

INGR stock opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

