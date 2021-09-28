Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,220.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,208.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

