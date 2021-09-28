Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.67.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $221.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.50 and a 52-week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

