Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Tops $34.23 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $3.78 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00065936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00138942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,437.63 or 0.99711651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.02 or 0.06919641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.48 or 0.00757709 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.