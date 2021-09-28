Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 4th

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park Aerospace stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Park Aerospace worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.