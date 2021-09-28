Patron Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Patron has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00122601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.