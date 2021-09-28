Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paya were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paya by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.03. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

