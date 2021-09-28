Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Paychex to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

