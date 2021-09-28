Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Paylocity worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 74.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 227,931 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY opened at $292.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.55. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $153.57 and a 12-month high of $298.63.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last ninety days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.31.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

