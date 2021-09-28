PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Tops $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00118779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00163873 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.