PEAKDEFI Price Hits $0.24 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $225.36 million and $848,944.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00054453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00122275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043502 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,209,723,743 coins and its circulating supply is 931,118,533 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

