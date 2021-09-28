Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While having a lower correlation to oil and gas prices compared to its other energy peers, Pembina Pipeline hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn. Agreed, fundamentals have certainly brightened from last year but Pembina Pipeline is not out of the woods yet in terms of volumes transported through its systems. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Besides, a fourth of Pembina Pipeline’s customers non-investment grade – higher than some of the company’s peers and involves greater counterparty risk. Given these headwinds, the company is perceived as a risky bet. Consequently, despite the midstream operator’s impressive year-to-date gain of 35.1%, there is unlikely room to run up further.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

