People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

