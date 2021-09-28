PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,488,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $151.76. 59,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,429. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

