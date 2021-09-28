Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.27. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 19,462 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

