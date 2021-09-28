PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
About PHSC
