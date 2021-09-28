PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday. PHSC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

