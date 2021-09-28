Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,819 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite comprises about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 47.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. 6,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.94 million. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

