Pier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of MSA Safety worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.30. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,950. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

