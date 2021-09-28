Pier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 270,075 shares during the period. Codexis makes up approximately 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Codexis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,314. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

