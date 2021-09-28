Pier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Cardlytics worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDLX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 24,626 shares valued at $2,585,673. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDLX traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $94.18. 9,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,394. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.62 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.50%. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

