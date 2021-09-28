Pier Capital LLC Sells 93,487 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,487 shares during the period. Marten Transport accounts for 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2,700.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

MRTN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 1,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,097. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

