Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,845. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.19.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

