Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $120,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

