Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.44 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce $8.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.73 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $36.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.11 billion to $37.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $35.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $39.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE PAA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,138. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.