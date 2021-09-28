Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,239. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

