Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $139.85 on Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $139.85 or 0.00329313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $90,671.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00055018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00122627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

