Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,736 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.81% of Pool worth $149,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pool by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 188,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,503,000 after buying an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $455.76 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

