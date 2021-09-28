Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $34.45 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $550,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

