Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $876,570.66

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Primas has a market cap of $876,570.66 and $1.85 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00349856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

