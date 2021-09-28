Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 13,698 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

GMS stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

