Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,400 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $17,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,860,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,453,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $173,691.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,692. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSMT stock opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

