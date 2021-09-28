Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Retail Properties of America worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 264,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 30.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 52.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

