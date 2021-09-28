Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $378,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its 200-day moving average is $139.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.