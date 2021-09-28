Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.11 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $17,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

