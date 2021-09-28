Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.25

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 10163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $57,686,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

