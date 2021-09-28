Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.30. 34,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 966,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,089,910 shares of company stock valued at $64,259,888. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

