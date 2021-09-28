Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,207 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $244.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.