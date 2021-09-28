Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 4,267 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

