Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 5,443 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

ENPH stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

