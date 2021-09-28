Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $835.31 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $357.38 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $811.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

