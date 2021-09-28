Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,808,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

