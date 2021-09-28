Barclays Initiates Coverage on Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTRA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

PTRA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.55. 37,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,665. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Proterra in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

