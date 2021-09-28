Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.17. 85,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

