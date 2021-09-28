Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.69.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock valued at $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.