Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 152.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $213,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 340,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,885,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

