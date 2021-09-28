Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

PULM stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

