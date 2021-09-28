PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.