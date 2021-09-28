Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) – Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $272,419,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.