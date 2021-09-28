Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Decreased by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will earn $5.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Shares of MTN opened at $344.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $353.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

