Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report released on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.